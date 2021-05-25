Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has provided $62 million of financing to help fund Bridge Investment Group’s acquisition of the 600-unit Willow Creek North Ridge...
Dwight Capital has provided $2676 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the Sadler House, a 240-unit apartment property in San Marcos, Texas, which is roughly 30 miles south...
The Real Deal Developer Mike Naftali has lined up $1027 million of construction financing for the 12-unit luxury residential condominium project at 1165 Madison Ave in Manhattan Bank Hapoalim provided the debt The 13-story project will have a squash...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million CMBS loan against the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City, NJ, has matured without being paid off, prompting its transfer to special servicer LNR Partners The loan is the largest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CoreVest Finance has provided $7145 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of Brandon Town Center, a proposed 660-unit townhouse development in Brandon, Fla The 30-month loan was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pinnacle Bank has provided $502 million of financing to help fund Covenant Capital Group’s acquisition of the 638-unit Lakeshore Club apartment property in Tampa, Fla As reported, the Nashville,...
Barclays Capital has provided $333 million of financing to fund the recapitalization of Montecito Tower, a 177,301-square-foot office building in Las Vegas The 10-year loan, which is expected to be securitized, was arranged by Dekel Capital of Los...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...