Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $533 million, or $214,919/unit, for the 248-unit Reserve at White Oak apartment property in Garner, NC, about 10 miles south of Raleigh, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily...
The Real Deal Northwood Investors is paying $325 million, or $1,354/sf, for 520 and 540 Broadway, a pair of office and retail buildings totaling 240,000 square feet in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The New York real estate investment company...
The Real Deal Uniqlo has acquired the 95,500-square-foot mixed-use building at 546 Broadway in Manhattan The Japanese retailer bought the property from AB & Sons, which had owned it since 1981 The sales price is said to be between $160 million...
Luzzatto Co has lined up $5473 million of financing for the construction of The Depot, a 107,199-square-foot office property it’s building in Los Angeles Bank OZK provided a $28 million senior loan, while Related Fund Management provided $2673...
An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has provided $716 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Portrait at Hance Park, a 340-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix Knightvest Capital bought the two-year-old property, at 1313 North...