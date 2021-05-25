Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital has closed on its $63 million, or about $22518/sf, purchase of 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The deal was first announced earlier this month The...
Orlando Business Journal Gilbane Development Co has filed plans to build a 346-unit apartment project in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The 19-story property has been proposed for a 147-acre development site west of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $533 million, or $214,919/unit, for the 248-unit Reserve at White Oak apartment property in Garner, NC, about 10 miles south of Raleigh, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $145 million of financing against the 286-unit apartment property at 260 Gold St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Bruman Realty of New York, to retire $1025...
Crain’s Chicago Business CMK has proposed building a 299-unit apartment project at 1400 South Wabash Ave in Chicago The local developer bought the project’s development site last year for $59 million It sits across from a 261-unit...
Luzzatto Co has lined up $5473 million of financing for the construction of The Depot, a 107,199-square-foot office property it’s building in Los Angeles Bank OZK provided a $28 million senior loan, while Related Fund Management provided $2673...