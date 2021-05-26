Log In or Subscribe to read more
FPA Multifamily has paid $3315 million for two apartment properties with 1,297 units in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC The two properties were purchased from Pantzer Properties Inc and financed with a total of $1793 million of mortgage debt...
Commercial Observer Boston Properties has agreed to pay $300 million, or $66401/sf, for 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan The Boston REIT is buying the property from Enterprise Asset Management, which has owned...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust has bought a majority ownership interest in Atlanta’s Anthem Technology Center, in a deal that values the 361,000-square-foot office property at $200 million The New York REIT...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Healthcare Trust Inc has sold NuVista Institute for Healthy Living, a 221-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $242 million, or about $109,502/unit The New York REIT sold the property,...
Multi-Housing News ZMR Capital has paid $182 million, or $162,500/unit, for the District Flats Off Dobson, a 112-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Orlando, Fla, investment firm acquired the complex from Rise48 Equity, which had purchased it...
Commercial Observer Menlo Equities has paid $193 million, or $25449/sf, for the 75,838-square-foot office building at 5155 Parkstone Drive in Chantilly, Va The New York company bought the property from Epic, a London investment firm that had...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...