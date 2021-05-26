Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Alpine Residential plans on constructing the 400-unit Scholars Village at SciTech Scity apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The New York developer is breaking ground on the two-building complex early next year, with plans on...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is breaking ground this summer on a 124 million-square-foot industrial property as part of the massive AllianceTexas development in Haslet, Texas The warehouse, which is being called Alliance Center East 1, is being...
Dallas Morning News Spectrum Properties has filed plans to build the Pearl Lofts mixed-use project in downtown Dallas Plans for the six-story project call for 100 apartment units, 5,300 square feet of offices and 125 parking spaces Units will...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of BentallGreenOak is offering for sale the 280,000-square-foot office building at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The New York investment company has hired Cushman & Wakefield’s Chicago office to...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Orlando Business Journal Gilbane Development Co has filed plans to build a 346-unit apartment project in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The 19-story property has been proposed for a 147-acre development site west of the...
Crain’s Chicago Business CMK has proposed building a 299-unit apartment project at 1400 South Wabash Ave in Chicago The local developer bought the project’s development site last year for $59 million It sits across from a 261-unit...