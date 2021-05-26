Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Boston Properties has agreed to pay $300 million, or $66401/sf, for 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan The Boston REIT is buying the property from Enterprise Asset Management, which has owned...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust has bought a majority ownership interest in Atlanta’s Anthem Technology Center, in a deal that values the 361,000-square-foot office property at $200 million The New York REIT...
Multi-Housing News ZMR Capital has paid $182 million, or $162,500/unit, for the District Flats Off Dobson, a 112-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Orlando, Fla, investment firm acquired the complex from Rise48 Equity, which had purchased it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A team of distressed-loan specialists at Excelsior Capital Partners has formed Dry Creek Capital Partners and ventured with 400 Capital Management to pursue investment opportunities involving distressed...
The 1,078 properties backing CMBS loans that had been in special servicing since the coronavirus pandemic got underway last year saw their appraised values drop by an average of 302 percent, according to a study by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The drop...
Commercial Observer Menlo Equities has paid $193 million, or $25449/sf, for the 75,838-square-foot office building at 5155 Parkstone Drive in Chantilly, Va The New York company bought the property from Epic, a London investment firm that had...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...