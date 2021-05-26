Log In or Subscribe to read more
Louisville Business First LDG Development has proposed building a 312-unit apartment property at 3323 and 3325 Freys Hill Road in Louisville, Ky The 13-building property is being planned for a 15 acre-site that’s about 14 miles east of the...
Commercial Observer Boston Properties has agreed to pay $300 million, or $66401/sf, for 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan The Boston REIT is buying the property from Enterprise Asset Management, which has owned...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is breaking ground this summer on a 124 million-square-foot industrial property as part of the massive AllianceTexas development in Haslet, Texas The warehouse, which is being called Alliance Center East 1, is being...
Dallas Morning News Spectrum Properties has filed plans to build the Pearl Lofts mixed-use project in downtown Dallas Plans for the six-story project call for 100 apartment units, 5,300 square feet of offices and 125 parking spaces Units will...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Orlando Business Journal Gilbane Development Co has filed plans to build a 346-unit apartment project in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The 19-story property has been proposed for a 147-acre development site west of the...
The Real Deal Northwood Investors is paying $325 million, or $1,354/sf, for 520 and 540 Broadway, a pair of office and retail buildings totaling 240,000 square feet in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The New York real estate investment company...