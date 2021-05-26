Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of 3910 Girard Properties Inc has paid $175 million, or $129,629/unit, for the Flats at Granite Reef, a 135-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, management company bought the property as a part of a...
Commercial Observer Boston Properties has agreed to pay $300 million, or $66401/sf, for 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan The Boston REIT is buying the property from Enterprise Asset Management, which has owned...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust has bought a majority ownership interest in Atlanta’s Anthem Technology Center, in a deal that values the 361,000-square-foot office property at $200 million The New York REIT...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Healthcare Trust Inc has sold NuVista Institute for Healthy Living, a 221-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $242 million, or about $109,502/unit The New York REIT sold the property,...
Multi-Housing News ZMR Capital has paid $182 million, or $162,500/unit, for the District Flats Off Dobson, a 112-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Orlando, Fla, investment firm acquired the complex from Rise48 Equity, which had purchased it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A team of distressed-loan specialists at Excelsior Capital Partners has formed Dry Creek Capital Partners and ventured with 400 Capital Management to pursue investment opportunities involving distressed...
The 1,078 properties backing CMBS loans that had been in special servicing since the coronavirus pandemic got underway last year saw their appraised values drop by an average of 302 percent, according to a study by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The drop...
Commercial Observer Menlo Equities has paid $193 million, or $25449/sf, for the 75,838-square-foot office building at 5155 Parkstone Drive in Chantilly, Va The New York company bought the property from Epic, a London investment firm that had...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...