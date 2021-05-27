Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
Sacramento Business Journal Hampstead Cos has proposed building the 198-unit Hayden Parkway affordable-housing property in Roseville, Calif, which is about 25 miles north of Sacramento, Calif The San Diego developer will build the property on an...
Triangle Business Journal The Beechwood Organization has proposed building a 350-unit residential project in Chapel Hill, NC The Long Island, NY, company has dubbed the project South Creek Plans call for most of its units to be leased to tenants...
Charlotte Business Journal White Point Partners has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer is building the project at 132 West Main St It will include 300...
Louisville Business First LDG Development has proposed building a 312-unit apartment property at 3323 and 3325 Freys Hill Road in Louisville, Ky The 13-building property is being planned for a 15 acre-site that’s about 14 miles east of the...
Real Estate NJ Alpine Residential plans on constructing the 400-unit Scholars Village at SciTech Scity apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The New York developer is breaking ground on the two-building complex early next year, with plans on...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is breaking ground this summer on a 124 million-square-foot industrial property as part of the massive AllianceTexas development in Haslet, Texas The warehouse, which is being called Alliance Center East 1, is being...
Dallas Morning News Spectrum Properties has filed plans to build the Pearl Lofts mixed-use project in downtown Dallas Plans for the six-story project call for 100 apartment units, 5,300 square feet of offices and 125 parking spaces Units will...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...