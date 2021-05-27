Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning to build a 178-unit apartment project at 741 North Wells St in Chicago The Chicago investment firm last year paid $7 million for the development site, which has a one-story retail...
AZ Big Media Rosendin Electric Inc has agreed to lease 146,000 square feet of industrial space at the Power 202 Business Park in Mesa, Ariz Bird Dog Industrial of Phoenix owns the 330,000-sf property, at 4617 South Power Road, and was represented in...
Triangle Business Journal The Beechwood Organization has proposed building a 350-unit residential project in Chapel Hill, NC The Long Island, NY, company has dubbed the project South Creek Plans call for most of its units to be leased to tenants...
Charlotte Business Journal White Point Partners has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer is building the project at 132 West Main St It will include 300...
Louisville Business First LDG Development has proposed building a 312-unit apartment property at 3323 and 3325 Freys Hill Road in Louisville, Ky The 13-building property is being planned for a 15 acre-site that’s about 14 miles east of the...
Real Estate NJ Alpine Residential plans on constructing the 400-unit Scholars Village at SciTech Scity apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The New York developer is breaking ground on the two-building complex early next year, with plans on...
Multi-Housing News ZMR Capital has paid $182 million, or $162,500/unit, for the District Flats Off Dobson, a 112-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Orlando, Fla, investment firm acquired the complex from Rise48 Equity, which had purchased it...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is breaking ground this summer on a 124 million-square-foot industrial property as part of the massive AllianceTexas development in Haslet, Texas The warehouse, which is being called Alliance Center East 1, is being...