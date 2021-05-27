Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning to build a 178-unit apartment project at 741 North Wells St in Chicago The Chicago investment firm last year paid $7 million for the development site, which has a one-story retail...
Sacramento Business Journal Hampstead Cos has proposed building the 198-unit Hayden Parkway affordable-housing property in Roseville, Calif, which is about 25 miles north of Sacramento, Calif The San Diego developer will build the property on an...
Charlotte Business Journal White Point Partners has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer is building the project at 132 West Main St It will include 300...
Louisville Business First LDG Development has proposed building a 312-unit apartment property at 3323 and 3325 Freys Hill Road in Louisville, Ky The 13-building property is being planned for a 15 acre-site that’s about 14 miles east of the...
Real Estate NJ Alpine Residential plans on constructing the 400-unit Scholars Village at SciTech Scity apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The New York developer is breaking ground on the two-building complex early next year, with plans on...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust has bought a majority ownership interest in Atlanta’s Anthem Technology Center, in a deal that values the 361,000-square-foot office property at $200 million The New York REIT...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Healthcare Trust Inc has sold NuVista Institute for Healthy Living, a 221-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $242 million, or about $109,502/unit The New York REIT sold the property,...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is breaking ground this summer on a 124 million-square-foot industrial property as part of the massive AllianceTexas development in Haslet, Texas The warehouse, which is being called Alliance Center East 1, is being...