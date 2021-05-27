Log In or Subscribe to read more
Singerman Real Estate LLC has closed capital-raising for its fourth real estate opportunity fund with more than $800 million of investor commitments The Chicago investment manager had targeted raising $700 million for the vehicle, SRE Opportunity...
WHI Real Estate Partners has raised $385 million of equity commitments for its fifth fund, exceeding its $325 million target It's the company's largest fund and is pursuing primarily apartment and industrial acquisitions and developments throughout...
Olive Tree Holdings, a four-year-old investor in apartment properties, is opportunistically moving into the hotel sector It has partnered with Ken Hamlet, who had served as chief executive of Holiday Inns Inc, to pursue select-service hotels in...
Electra America, a long-time investor in multifamily properties, has formed a venture with Transcendent Investment Management to invest in single-family rental properties The venture, Transcendent Electra, has 1,889 homes under contract for $496...
The Real Deal Rockrose Development has acquired a 14 percent stake in Manhattan’s 11 East 26th St, in deal that values the 218,000-square-foot office building at $235 million The New York company now owns a 42 percent interest in the 21-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties Inc has agreed to form a venture with two undisclosed sovereign wealth funds to acquire office and life-sciences properties The venture has committed to initially invest up to $1 billion...
Bell Partners is seeking to raise $800 million of equity commitments for its latest multifamily investment fund, which will pursue core properties in suburban areas around major cities The company traditionally has pursued value-add opportunities,...
Long-time mortgage broker Dan Gorczycki formally has launched an online platform designed to streamline the mortgage borrowing process The platform, TrueRate, was developed roughly a year ago and has been in use by Olive Tree Holdings, a New York...
Timberland Partners is looking to raise $50 million of equity commitments for a fund that would target apartment properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the Southeast and Midwest The fund would be the eighth for the Minneapolis investment...