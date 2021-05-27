Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal The University of Pennsylvania has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of life-sciences space at the Discovery Labs complex in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa The space is in two buildings off...
The Real Deal Urban Outfitters has closed its 26,500-square-foot store at 526 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had been occupying the space since 1999 Mosbacher Properties owns the building, which is between West 13th and 14th streets in...
Sacramento Business Journal Hampstead Cos has proposed building the 198-unit Hayden Parkway affordable-housing property in Roseville, Calif, which is about 25 miles north of Sacramento, Calif The San Diego developer will build the property on an...
Multi-Housing News ZMR Capital has paid $182 million, or $162,500/unit, for the District Flats Off Dobson, a 112-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Orlando, Fla, investment firm acquired the complex from Rise48 Equity, which had purchased it...
LA Biz Ground has broken on the Goodman Logistics Center, a 15 million square-foot industrial property in Fullerton, Calif Goodman, an Irvine, Calif, developer, is constructing the four-building property at 2099 East Orangethorpe Ave, about 27 miles...
Dallas Morning News Freddie Mac announced that it will be moving into 155,000 square feet of office space in the Legacy Central mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas this November The deal was first announced in January The Washington, DC,...
Dallas Business Journal Future Foam Inc has agreed to fully lease and renovate a 341,840-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Council Bluffs, Iowa, manufacturer of polyurethane foam products is taking its space at 3000...
Dallas Morning News FB Flurry has leased 472,200 square feet of industrial space at 3737 West Miller Road in Garland, Texas, about 19 miles northeast of Dallas The local logistics firm also leases a 540,000-sf fulfillment center on Sanden Drive,...
San Diego Business Journal CEG Capital Partners has paid $162 million, or $38263/sf, for Convoy Village, a 42,338-square-foot shopping center in San Diego The local investment and management company purchased the retail property from Hartbaug Convoy...