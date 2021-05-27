Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inman Equities has paid $275 million, or $95,486/unit, for the 288-unit Canopy Creek Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the property from Harvest Holdings of Delray...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $196 million for a pair of apartment properties with 903 units in Phoenix and the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Franklin, Tenn The Los Angeles investment manager paid $96 million, or $220,689/unit, for the 435-unit...
The Real Deal Realterm Logistics has paid $38 million, or about $46527/sf, for the 81,673-square-foot industrial building at 900 East 138th St in the Bronx, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from its developer, Parallel Products The...
Commercial Observer Amir Loloi has paid $525 million, or $875/sf, for the 60,000-square-foot office building at 260 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The owner of Loloi Rugs bought the property from Five Points Development, which had acquired it in 2016 for...
JB Partners has paid $562 million, or $275,490/unit, for the Curve at Melrose, a 204-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the complex from PB Bell of Scottsdale, Ariz, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Lucern Capital Partners has paid $291 million, or $106,204/unit, for the 274-unit Scarlet Pointe apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Red Bank, NJ, company bought the 47-year-old property from TG Realty of Brooklyn, NY Capstone Apartment Partners...
An affiliate of 3910 Girard Properties Inc has paid $175 million, or $129,629/unit, for the Flats at Granite Reef, a 135-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, management company bought the property as a part of a...
FPA Multifamily has paid $3315 million for two apartment properties with 1,297 units in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC The two properties were purchased from Pantzer Properties Inc and financed with a total of $1793 million of mortgage debt...
Commercial Observer Boston Properties has agreed to pay $300 million, or $66401/sf, for 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan The Boston REIT is buying the property from Enterprise Asset Management, which has owned...