Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
The Real Deal Urban Outfitters has closed its 26,500-square-foot store at 526 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had been occupying the space since 1999 Mosbacher Properties owns the building, which is between West 13th and 14th streets in...
AZ Big Media Rosendin Electric Inc has agreed to lease 146,000 square feet of industrial space at the Power 202 Business Park in Mesa, Ariz Bird Dog Industrial of Phoenix owns the 330,000-sf property, at 4617 South Power Road, and was represented in...
Commercial Observer Menlo Equities has paid $193 million, or $25449/sf, for the 75,838-square-foot office building at 5155 Parkstone Drive in Chantilly, Va The New York company bought the property from Epic, a London investment firm that had...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...
Dallas Morning News Freddie Mac announced that it will be moving into 155,000 square feet of office space in the Legacy Central mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas this November The deal was first announced in January The Washington, DC,...
Dallas Business Journal Future Foam Inc has agreed to fully lease and renovate a 341,840-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Council Bluffs, Iowa, manufacturer of polyurethane foam products is taking its space at 3000...
NJcom A venture of Sansone Group and Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on the 702,450-square-foot Tac-Pal Logistics Center in Palmyra, NJ, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia Avison Young and Cushman & Wakefield have been...
Commercial Observer Gelfund Real Estate Opportunities has paid $30 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 200-unit Milford Station Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Pikesville, Md The Philadelphia company bought the property from Blue Ocean Real...