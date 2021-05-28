Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Chicago Pacific Founders has lined up $213 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of The Shores at Clear Lake, a 100-unit seniors-housing property in Houston JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan,...
Dallas Business Journal Menashe Properties has bought Heritage One and Two, a two-building office complex in Dallas The Portland, Ore, company bought the 370,000-square-foot property from Brookwood Financial Partners of Beverly, Mass The purchase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased again in April by 09 percent, according to the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index The index, which gauges price changes based on repeat property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inman Equities has paid $275 million, or $95,486/unit, for the 288-unit Canopy Creek Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the property from Harvest Holdings of Delray...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $196 million for a pair of apartment properties with 903 units in Phoenix and the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Franklin, Tenn The Los Angeles investment manager paid $96 million, or $220,689/unit, for the 435-unit...
Klingbeil Capital Management has paid $85 million, or $303,571/unit, for the 280-unit Stratus Townhomes in the Denver suburb of Westminster, Colo The Manassas, Va, investment manager bought the property, at 8300 Sheridan Blvd, from Castle Lanterra...
The Real Deal Realterm Logistics has paid $38 million, or about $46527/sf, for the 81,673-square-foot industrial building at 900 East 138th St in the Bronx, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from its developer, Parallel Products The...
Commercial Observer Amir Loloi has paid $525 million, or $875/sf, for the 60,000-square-foot office building at 260 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The owner of Loloi Rugs bought the property from Five Points Development, which had acquired it in 2016 for...
Sacramento Business Journal Hampstead Cos has proposed building the 198-unit Hayden Parkway affordable-housing property in Roseville, Calif, which is about 25 miles north of Sacramento, Calif The San Diego developer will build the property on an...