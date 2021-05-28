Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the LeFrak Organization has paid $245 million, or about $226,852/unit, for the 108-unit Marina Del Ray apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla Local developers Richard, Robert and Ronny Finvarb sold the...
West Shore LLC has paid $7785 million, or $210,405/unit, for the Haven on Tucker, a 370-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Boston investment firm purchased the property from an affiliate of Carlyle Group of Washington, DC The three-story...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Realty has paid $45 million, or $42588/sf, for the 105,664 square-foot office property at 3300 Olcott St in Santa Clara, Calif, which is about 43 miles south of San Francisco The Irvine, Calif, investment and...
Houston Business Journal Chicago Pacific Founders has lined up $213 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of The Shores at Clear Lake, a 100-unit seniors-housing property in Houston JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan,...
Dallas Business Journal Menashe Properties has bought Heritage One and Two, a two-building office complex in Dallas The Portland, Ore, company bought the 370,000-square-foot property from Brookwood Financial Partners of Beverly, Mass The purchase...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased again in April by 09 percent, according to the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index The index, which gauges price changes based on repeat property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inman Equities has paid $275 million, or $95,486/unit, for the 288-unit Canopy Creek Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the property from Harvest Holdings of Delray...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $196 million for a pair of apartment properties with 903 units in Phoenix and the Nashville, Tenn, suburb of Franklin, Tenn The Los Angeles investment manager paid $96 million, or $220,689/unit, for the 435-unit...
Klingbeil Capital Management has paid $85 million, or $303,571/unit, for the 280-unit Stratus Townhomes in the Denver suburb of Westminster, Colo The Manassas, Va, investment manager bought the property, at 8300 Sheridan Blvd, from Castle Lanterra...