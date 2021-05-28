Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Realty has paid $45 million, or $42588/sf, for the 105,664 square-foot office property at 3300 Olcott St in Santa Clara, Calif, which is about 43 miles south of San Francisco The Irvine, Calif, investment and...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning to build a 178-unit apartment project at 741 North Wells St in Chicago The Chicago investment firm last year paid $7 million for the development site, which has a one-story retail...
Sacramento Business Journal Hampstead Cos has proposed building the 198-unit Hayden Parkway affordable-housing property in Roseville, Calif, which is about 25 miles north of Sacramento, Calif The San Diego developer will build the property on an...
AZ Big Media Rosendin Electric Inc has agreed to lease 146,000 square feet of industrial space at the Power 202 Business Park in Mesa, Ariz Bird Dog Industrial of Phoenix owns the 330,000-sf property, at 4617 South Power Road, and was represented in...
Triangle Business Journal The Beechwood Organization has proposed building a 350-unit residential project in Chapel Hill, NC The Long Island, NY, company has dubbed the project South Creek Plans call for most of its units to be leased to tenants...
Charlotte Business Journal White Point Partners has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer is building the project at 132 West Main St It will include 300...
Louisville Business First LDG Development has proposed building a 312-unit apartment property at 3323 and 3325 Freys Hill Road in Louisville, Ky The 13-building property is being planned for a 15 acre-site that’s about 14 miles east of the...