Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of a 282,737-square-foot industrial property at 9801 Blue Grass Road in Northeast Philadelphia The property is being developed by DH Property Holdings of New York on a 21-acre site...
FPA Multifamily has paid $3315 million for two apartment properties with 1,297 units in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC The two properties were purchased from Pantzer Properties Inc and financed with a total of $1793 million of mortgage debt...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Healthcare Trust Inc has sold NuVista Institute for Healthy Living, a 221-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $242 million, or about $109,502/unit The New York REIT sold the property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A team of distressed-loan specialists at Excelsior Capital Partners has formed Dry Creek Capital Partners and ventured with 400 Capital Management to pursue investment opportunities involving distressed...
The 1,078 properties backing CMBS loans that had been in special servicing since the coronavirus pandemic got underway last year saw their appraised values drop by an average of 302 percent, according to a study by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The drop...
Bisnow Tishman Speyer Properties has paid $52 million, or $17687/sf, for the 294,000-square-foot Mazza Gallerie Mall in Washington, DC The New York company bought the property from Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group Inc, which had purchased it...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...