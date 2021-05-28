Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Biz A venture of Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group has broken ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a 344,056-square-foot industrial property in Simi Valley, Calif The five-building property is being built on an 18-acre site at...
Crain’s New York Business Israel Discount Bank has moved into 143,000 square feet that it is using as its US headquarters at the Grace Building, a 16 million-sf office property in Manhattan The bank is taking the space vacated by HBO, which...
Dallas Morning News Legacy North, a 1,675-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, has been brought to the sales market The property is expected to sell for more than $300 million, or about $179,104/unit, according to a report in...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning to build a 178-unit apartment project at 741 North Wells St in Chicago The Chicago investment firm last year paid $7 million for the development site, which has a one-story retail...
The Real Deal Realterm Logistics has paid $38 million, or about $46527/sf, for the 81,673-square-foot industrial building at 900 East 138th St in the Bronx, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from its developer, Parallel Products The...
The Real Deal Urban Outfitters has closed its 26,500-square-foot store at 526 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had been occupying the space since 1999 Mosbacher Properties owns the building, which is between West 13th and 14th streets in...
Commercial Observer Amir Loloi has paid $525 million, or $875/sf, for the 60,000-square-foot office building at 260 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The owner of Loloi Rugs bought the property from Five Points Development, which had acquired it in 2016 for...
Sacramento Business Journal Hampstead Cos has proposed building the 198-unit Hayden Parkway affordable-housing property in Roseville, Calif, which is about 25 miles north of Sacramento, Calif The San Diego developer will build the property on an...