Philadelphia Business Journal Buccini/Pollin Group Inc plans to build the 203-unit Crosby Hill apartment complex in Wilmington, Del The three-building property is being planned for a former parking lot site at 517 Shipley St It will include 124...
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandywine Realty Trust has proposed building the Byberry North Business Center, a 688,908-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia The two-building complex, at 15000 Roosevelt Blvd, would include 559 parking...
Rentvcom Marble Partners Management LLC has paid $312 million, or about $213,699/unit, for Mountain View Casitas, a 146-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from MV Casitas LLC, which was represented in...
AZ Big Media Rise48 Equity has paid $184 million, or $191,667/unit, for the Revival on Indian School Apartments, a 96-unit property in Phoenix The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Colony Credit Real Estate Inc The two-story property, at...
Mesa West Capital has provided $178 million of financing against the San Mateo Bay Center, funding the 235,911-square-foot office property’s purchase and planned repositioning The property, at 901 and 951 Mariners Island Blvd in San Mateo,...
LA Biz A venture of Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group has broken ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a 344,056-square-foot industrial property in Simi Valley, Calif The five-building property is being built on an 18-acre site at...
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Realty has paid $45 million, or $42588/sf, for the 105,664 square-foot office property at 3300 Olcott St in Santa Clara, Calif, which is about 43 miles south of San Francisco The Irvine, Calif, investment and...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...