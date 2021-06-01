Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Innovatus Capital Partners has paid $1135 million, or $299/sf, for Dulles Executive Plaza, a two-building office complex with 384,336 square feet in the Washington, DC, suburb of Herndon, Va The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Partners has paid $581 million, or $218,421/unit, for the 266-unit Riverbend Apartments in Charlotte, NC The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the property from Brown Investment Properties Inc...
Savlan Capital, a Hollywood, Fla, investment manager that has focused on multifamily and office investments since its founding in 2016, is aiming to make $100 million of investments this year in medical-office properties that are triple-net leased...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of UBS Realty has sold Village on the Parkway, a 381,000-square-foot retail complex in Addison, Texas The Hartford, Conn, company sold the property to VOP Partners LLC of Plano, Texas JLL brokered the deal for...
Dallas Business Journal Comptree has agreed to fully lease a 576,123-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, home furnishings company is taking its space at 1113 West Oakdale Road The...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Group has bought Stonebridge Business Park, a three-building industrial property totaling 171,025 square feet in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia company acquired the property from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
Equus Capital Partners has paid $101 million, or $313,664/unit, for Bucking Horse, a 322-unit apartment property in Fort Collins, Colo The Philadelphia investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Bellisimo Inc in a deal brokered...
Natixis has provided $1467 million of financing against 1155 F St NW, a 254,151-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The floating-rate loan takes out existing debt, a $11457 million piece of which was securitized...
Rentvcom Marble Partners Management LLC has paid $312 million, or about $213,699/unit, for Mountain View Casitas, a 146-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from MV Casitas LLC, which was represented in...