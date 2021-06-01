Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandywine Realty Trust has proposed building the Byberry North Business Center, a 688,908-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia The two-building complex, at 15000 Roosevelt Blvd, would include 559 parking...
Ethos Development has broken ground on BrookLand, a 166-unit apartment project in Portland, Ore The five-story development, at 4245 SW Milwaukie Ave, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with six units reserved for residents making...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Wythe Medical Properties LLC and OrbVest has paid $20 million, or $250/sf, for an 80,000-square-foot medical-office property in East Windsor, NJ It bought the two-building complex from the Gordon Group in a deal brokered...
Mesa West Capital has provided $178 million of financing against the San Mateo Bay Center, funding the 235,911-square-foot office property’s purchase and planned repositioning The property, at 901 and 951 Mariners Island Blvd in San Mateo,...
LA Biz A venture of Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group has broken ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a 344,056-square-foot industrial property in Simi Valley, Calif The five-building property is being built on an 18-acre site at...
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
Philadelphia Business Journal The University of Pennsylvania has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of life-sciences space at the Discovery Labs complex in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa The space is in two buildings off...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning to build a 178-unit apartment project at 741 North Wells St in Chicago The Chicago investment firm last year paid $7 million for the development site, which has a one-story retail...