Dallas Business Journal Comptree has agreed to fully lease a 576,123-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, home furnishings company is taking its space at 1113 West Oakdale Road The...
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has expanded its office lease at 1271 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan by 20,000 square feet, to 435,000 sf As a result, the 21 million-sf property, also known as the Time & Life Building, is now fully...
Crain’s New York Business Israel Discount Bank has moved into 143,000 square feet that it is using as its US headquarters at the Grace Building, a 16 million-sf office property in Manhattan The bank is taking the space vacated by HBO, which...
Philadelphia Business Journal The University of Pennsylvania has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of life-sciences space at the Discovery Labs complex in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa The space is in two buildings off...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning to build a 178-unit apartment project at 741 North Wells St in Chicago The Chicago investment firm last year paid $7 million for the development site, which has a one-story retail...
The Real Deal Urban Outfitters has closed its 26,500-square-foot store at 526 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had been occupying the space since 1999 Mosbacher Properties owns the building, which is between West 13th and 14th streets in...
AZ Big Media Rosendin Electric Inc has agreed to lease 146,000 square feet of industrial space at the Power 202 Business Park in Mesa, Ariz Bird Dog Industrial of Phoenix owns the 330,000-sf property, at 4617 South Power Road, and was represented in...
Louisville Business First LDG Development has proposed building a 312-unit apartment property at 3323 and 3325 Freys Hill Road in Louisville, Ky The 13-building property is being planned for a 15 acre-site that’s about 14 miles east of the...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of BentallGreenOak is offering for sale the 280,000-square-foot office building at 100 Manpower Place in Milwaukee The New York investment company has hired Cushman & Wakefield’s Chicago office to...