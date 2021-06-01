Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Innovatus Capital Partners has paid $1135 million, or $299/sf, for Dulles Executive Plaza, a two-building office complex with 384,336 square feet in the Washington, DC, suburb of Herndon, Va The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bell Partners has paid $581 million, or $218,421/unit, for the 266-unit Riverbend Apartments in Charlotte, NC The Greensboro, NC, investment manager bought the property from Brown Investment Properties Inc...
Savlan Capital, a Hollywood, Fla, investment manager that has focused on multifamily and office investments since its founding in 2016, is aiming to make $100 million of investments this year in medical-office properties that are triple-net leased...
San Antonio Business Journal A joint venture of Old Three Hundred Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate has bought a pair of apartment properties with a total of 560 units in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of UBS Realty has sold Village on the Parkway, a 381,000-square-foot retail complex in Addison, Texas The Hartford, Conn, company sold the property to VOP Partners LLC of Plano, Texas JLL brokered the deal for...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Group has bought Stonebridge Business Park, a three-building industrial property totaling 171,025 square feet in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia company acquired the property from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
Rentvcom Marble Partners Management LLC has paid $312 million, or about $213,699/unit, for Mountain View Casitas, a 146-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from MV Casitas LLC, which was represented in...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Wythe Medical Properties LLC and OrbVest has paid $20 million, or $250/sf, for an 80,000-square-foot medical-office property in East Windsor, NJ It bought the two-building complex from the Gordon Group in a deal brokered...
Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $6779 million, or $149,000/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 455 units near the campus of Emory University in Atlanta The New York company bought the two properties – Commons at...