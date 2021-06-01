Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal A joint venture of Old Three Hundred Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate has bought a pair of apartment properties with a total of 560 units in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of UBS Realty has sold Village on the Parkway, a 381,000-square-foot retail complex in Addison, Texas The Hartford, Conn, company sold the property to VOP Partners LLC of Plano, Texas JLL brokered the deal for...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Group has bought Stonebridge Business Park, a three-building industrial property totaling 171,025 square feet in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia company acquired the property from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
REJournalscom Lunar Distribution LLC has agreed to fully lease a 145,600-square-foot industrial building in New Haven, Ind The comic book distribution company, which is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind, will take its space at 10785 Rose Ave in the...
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has expanded its office lease at 1271 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan by 20,000 square feet, to 435,000 sf As a result, the 21 million-sf property, also known as the Time & Life Building, is now fully...
Crain’s New York Business Israel Discount Bank has moved into 143,000 square feet that it is using as its US headquarters at the Grace Building, a 16 million-sf office property in Manhattan The bank is taking the space vacated by HBO, which...
Dallas Morning News Legacy North, a 1,675-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, has been brought to the sales market The property is expected to sell for more than $300 million, or about $179,104/unit, according to a report in...
Houston Business Journal Chicago Pacific Founders has lined up $213 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of The Shores at Clear Lake, a 100-unit seniors-housing property in Houston JLL Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan,...
Dallas Business Journal Menashe Properties has bought Heritage One and Two, a two-building office complex in Dallas The Portland, Ore, company bought the 370,000-square-foot property from Brookwood Financial Partners of Beverly, Mass The purchase...