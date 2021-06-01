Log In or Subscribe to read more
Saratoga Capital Partners has paid $6779 million, or $149,000/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 455 units near the campus of Emory University in Atlanta The New York company bought the two properties – Commons at...
AZ Big Media Rise48 Equity has paid $184 million, or $191,667/unit, for the Revival on Indian School Apartments, a 96-unit property in Phoenix The Phoenix investor purchased the property from Colony Credit Real Estate Inc The two-story property, at...
LA Biz A venture of Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group has broken ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a 344,056-square-foot industrial property in Simi Valley, Calif The five-building property is being built on an 18-acre site at...
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the LeFrak Organization has paid $245 million, or about $226,852/unit, for the 108-unit Marina Del Ray apartment property in Miami Beach, Fla Local developers Richard, Robert and Ronny Finvarb sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Hunt Cos has sold Merritt Place, with 168 duplex-style units in Florida City, Fla, for $252 million, or $150,000/unit The El Paso, Texas, company sold the affordable-housing property to a venture of...
West Shore LLC has paid $7785 million, or $210,405/unit, for the Haven on Tucker, a 370-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Boston investment firm purchased the property from an affiliate of Carlyle Group of Washington, DC The three-story...
Alternative lender RMWC has provided $505 million of financing for the construction of Parkhouse Residences at Uptown Newport, a proposed 30-unit residential condominium project in Newport Beach, Calif The property, at 4239 Uptown Newport Drive, is...
Commercial Property Executive LBA Realty has paid $45 million, or $42588/sf, for the 105,664 square-foot office property at 3300 Olcott St in Santa Clara, Calif, which is about 43 miles south of San Francisco The Irvine, Calif, investment and...