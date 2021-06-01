Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal A joint venture of Old Three Hundred Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate has bought a pair of apartment properties with a total of 560 units in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital...
Mesa West Capital has provided $178 million of financing against the San Mateo Bay Center, funding the 235,911-square-foot office property’s purchase and planned repositioning The property, at 901 and 951 Mariners Island Blvd in San Mateo,...
Enclosed shopping malls that back CMBS loans in special servicing have seen their appraised values get walloped DBRS Morningstar found that 95 malls that back $904 billion of CMBS financing had their values reduced by more than $926 billion, or 611...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Accesso Partners, which owns the 602,122-square-foot One City Centre office building in Houston, has chosen to no longer fund the building’s operating shortfalls and debt-service requirements The...
Alternative lender RMWC has provided $505 million of financing for the construction of Parkhouse Residences at Uptown Newport, a proposed 30-unit residential condominium project in Newport Beach, Calif The property, at 4239 Uptown Newport Drive, is...
PCCP LLC has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of a 282,737-square-foot industrial property at 9801 Blue Grass Road in Northeast Philadelphia The property is being developed by DH Property Holdings of New York on a 21-acre site...
FPA Multifamily has paid $3315 million for two apartment properties with 1,297 units in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC The two properties were purchased from Pantzer Properties Inc and financed with a total of $1793 million of mortgage debt...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Healthcare Trust Inc has sold NuVista Institute for Healthy Living, a 221-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $242 million, or about $109,502/unit The New York REIT sold the property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report It looks like the performance of CMBS collateral continues to improve The expectation, based on a draft report by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, is that delinquencies to the universe it tracks – roughly 55...