Washington Post The Trump Organization is looking to sell the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC Newmark has been tapped to market the property Trump in October 2019 had hired JLL to market the hotel, but it was pulled from the...
Louisville Business First LIV Development has proposed building a 302-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being planned for an 18-acre site at 5217 Springdale Road, about 13 miles east of the city’s downtown It will have...
Philadelphia Business Journal Buccini/Pollin Group Inc plans to build the 203-unit Crosby Hill apartment complex in Wilmington, Del The three-building property is being planned for a former parking lot site at 517 Shipley St It will include 124...
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandywine Realty Trust has proposed building the Byberry North Business Center, a 688,908-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia The two-building complex, at 15000 Roosevelt Blvd, would include 559 parking...
Ethos Development has broken ground on BrookLand, a 166-unit apartment project in Portland, Ore The five-story development, at 4245 SW Milwaukie Ave, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with six units reserved for residents making...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Wythe Medical Properties LLC and OrbVest has paid $20 million, or $250/sf, for an 80,000-square-foot medical-office property in East Windsor, NJ It bought the two-building complex from the Gordon Group in a deal brokered...
Mesa West Capital has provided $178 million of financing against the San Mateo Bay Center, funding the 235,911-square-foot office property’s purchase and planned repositioning The property, at 901 and 951 Mariners Island Blvd in San Mateo,...
LA Biz A venture of Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group has broken ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a 344,056-square-foot industrial property in Simi Valley, Calif The five-building property is being built on an 18-acre site at...
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...