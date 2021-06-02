Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Buccini/Pollin Group Inc plans to build the 203-unit Crosby Hill apartment complex in Wilmington, Del The three-building property is being planned for a former parking lot site at 517 Shipley St It will include 124...
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandywine Realty Trust has proposed building the Byberry North Business Center, a 688,908-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia The two-building complex, at 15000 Roosevelt Blvd, would include 559 parking...
REJournalscom Lunar Distribution LLC has agreed to fully lease a 145,600-square-foot industrial building in New Haven, Ind The comic book distribution company, which is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind, will take its space at 10785 Rose Ave in the...
Ethos Development has broken ground on BrookLand, a 166-unit apartment project in Portland, Ore The five-story development, at 4245 SW Milwaukie Ave, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with six units reserved for residents making...
Mesa West Capital has provided $178 million of financing against the San Mateo Bay Center, funding the 235,911-square-foot office property’s purchase and planned repositioning The property, at 901 and 951 Mariners Island Blvd in San Mateo,...
LA Biz A venture of Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group has broken ground on Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, a 344,056-square-foot industrial property in Simi Valley, Calif The five-building property is being built on an 18-acre site at...
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning to build a 178-unit apartment project at 741 North Wells St in Chicago The Chicago investment firm last year paid $7 million for the development site, which has a one-story retail...