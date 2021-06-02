Log In or Subscribe to read more
CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies has sold the Astoria at Celebration apartment complex, with 306 units near Orlando, Fla, to Versity Investments for $745 million, or $243,465/unit CGI+ had purchased the property, formerly known as Sola at...
Rentvcom Investors Capital Group has paid $2525 million, or $157,813/unit, for North Pointe, a 160-unit apartment property in Corvallis, Ore, which is about 32 miles south of Salem, Ore The Seattle investor purchased the property from the Korda...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Amera Corp has bought the Oakland Park Festival Centre, a 150,537-square-foot retail property in Oakland Park, Fla, for $234 million, or about $15544/sf SELA LLC was the seller...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rabsky Group has paid $112 million, or about $155,556/unit, for a 72-unit apartment property in Oakland Park, Fla JAC Management Co of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, sold the property, which sits on 235 acres at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Priderock Capital Partners has paid $468 million, or $216,667/unit, for the 216-unit Hawthorne at the Peak apartment property in Asheville, NC The West Palm Beach, Fla, multifamily specialist bought the...
Denver Business Journal Willow Creek Partners has paid $295 million, or $213,768/unit, for the 138-unit Croft Apartments in Denver The Reston, Va, investment and management firm acquired the property from Summit Communities and DVO Real Estate,...
The Real Deal Pinehurst Management has paid $196 million, or $204,167/unit, for the 96-unit apartment property at 106 Pinehurst Ave in Manhattan The New York company bought the building from Barry Aronowsky The property is between West 181st and...
A Salt Lake City investor group organized by York Howell & Guymon has paid $72 million, or $300,000/unit, for Cooper Falls, a 240-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The group purchased the property from PB Bell of Scottsdale, Ariz, in a...
Louisville Business First LIV Development has proposed building a 302-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being planned for an 18-acre site at 5217 Springdale Road, about 13 miles east of the city’s downtown It will have...