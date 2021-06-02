Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Pinehurst Management has paid $196 million, or $204,167/unit, for the 96-unit apartment property at 106 Pinehurst Ave in Manhattan The New York company bought the building from Barry Aronowsky The property is between West 181st and...
Dallas Business Journal Comptree has agreed to fully lease a 576,123-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, home furnishings company is taking its space at 1113 West Oakdale Road The...
REJournalscom Lunar Distribution LLC has agreed to fully lease a 145,600-square-foot industrial building in New Haven, Ind The comic book distribution company, which is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind, will take its space at 10785 Rose Ave in the...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Wythe Medical Properties LLC and OrbVest has paid $20 million, or $250/sf, for an 80,000-square-foot medical-office property in East Windsor, NJ It bought the two-building complex from the Gordon Group in a deal brokered...
Commercial Observer Latham & Watkins has expanded its office lease at 1271 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan by 20,000 square feet, to 435,000 sf As a result, the 21 million-sf property, also known as the Time & Life Building, is now fully...
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...
Crain’s New York Business Israel Discount Bank has moved into 143,000 square feet that it is using as its US headquarters at the Grace Building, a 16 million-sf office property in Manhattan The bank is taking the space vacated by HBO, which...
Philadelphia Business Journal The University of Pennsylvania has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of life-sciences space at the Discovery Labs complex in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa The space is in two buildings off...
The Real Deal Realterm Logistics has paid $38 million, or about $46527/sf, for the 81,673-square-foot industrial building at 900 East 138th St in the Bronx, NY The Annapolis, Md, company bought the property from its developer, Parallel Products The...