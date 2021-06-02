Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is planning on constructing a 111,300-square-foot industrial park in Arbutus, Md, a Baltimore suburb The two-building project, at 1900 Sulphur Spring Road, will be named the Beltway Business Interchange...
Philadelphia Business Journal Buccini/Pollin Group Inc plans to build the 203-unit Crosby Hill apartment complex in Wilmington, Del The three-building property is being planned for a former parking lot site at 517 Shipley St It will include 124...
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandywine Realty Trust has proposed building the Byberry North Business Center, a 688,908-square-foot industrial property in Philadelphia The two-building complex, at 15000 Roosevelt Blvd, would include 559 parking...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Wythe Medical Properties LLC and OrbVest has paid $20 million, or $250/sf, for an 80,000-square-foot medical-office property in East Windsor, NJ It bought the two-building complex from the Gordon Group in a deal brokered...
The Real Deal Cayuga Capital Group is offering for sale the development site at 87 Wythe Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which has an asking price of $65 million The site consists of...
Dallas Morning News Legacy North, a 1,675-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, has been brought to the sales market The property is expected to sell for more than $300 million, or about $179,104/unit, according to a report in...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of National Real Estate Development and KRE Group plans on constructing a 750-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood The complex will consist of two buildings, at 200...
Philadelphia Business Journal The University of Pennsylvania has signed a lease for 150,000 square feet of life-sciences space at the Discovery Labs complex in the Philadelphia suburb of King of Prussia, Pa The space is in two buildings off...
Commercial Observer Menlo Equities has paid $193 million, or $25449/sf, for the 75,838-square-foot office building at 5155 Parkstone Drive in Chantilly, Va The New York company bought the property from Epic, a London investment firm that had...