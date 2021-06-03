Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fannie Mae has extended its apartment eviction moratorium through the end of September Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie loans that are receiving debt-service relief are restricted from evicting tenants at those properties for...
JFR Global Investments has lined up $685 million of mortgage financing from 3650 REIT for Patewood Corporate Center, a 448,505-square-foot office complex in Greenville, SC The fixed-rate loan, which has a seven-year term, was arranged by Walker...
San Antonio Business Journal A joint venture of Old Three Hundred Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate has bought a pair of apartment properties with a total of 560 units in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital...
Natixis has provided $1467 million of financing against 1155 F St NW, a 254,151-square-foot office building in the East End area of Washington, DC The floating-rate loan takes out existing debt, a $11457 million piece of which was securitized...
Mesa West Capital has provided $178 million of financing against the San Mateo Bay Center, funding the 235,911-square-foot office property’s purchase and planned repositioning The property, at 901 and 951 Mariners Island Blvd in San Mateo,...
Alternative lender RMWC has provided $505 million of financing for the construction of Parkhouse Residences at Uptown Newport, a proposed 30-unit residential condominium project in Newport Beach, Calif The property, at 4239 Uptown Newport Drive, is...
PCCP LLC has provided $62 million of financing for the construction of a 282,737-square-foot industrial property at 9801 Blue Grass Road in Northeast Philadelphia The property is being developed by DH Property Holdings of New York on a 21-acre site...
FPA Multifamily has paid $3315 million for two apartment properties with 1,297 units in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC The two properties were purchased from Pantzer Properties Inc and financed with a total of $1793 million of mortgage debt...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Healthcare Trust Inc has sold NuVista Institute for Healthy Living, a 221-unit assisted-living facility in Jupiter, Fla, for $242 million, or about $109,502/unit The New York REIT sold the property,...