The San Diego investor, which has a portfolio of about 21,000 multifamily units, is aiming to make $15 billion of investments this year It's fast approaching that target as it has completed the purchase of $640 million of properties and is slated to...
A venture led by Snell Properties has paid $80 million, or $350,877/unit, for the 228-unit Arcos apartment property in Sarasota, Fla It bought the property from Framework Group of Tampa, Fla, which had developed it two years ago Walker & Dunlop...
The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC has paid $131 million, or $46,787/room, for the Crowne Plaza Dayton, a 280-room hotel in Dayton, Ohio The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from Integrity Hotels Group...
TerraCap Management has paid $704 million, or $293,333/unit, for the 240-unit Versol Apartments in Bonita Springs, Fla, about 15 miles north of Naples, Fla The Naples company bought the property from Milhaus of Indianapolis, which had developed it...
CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies has sold the Astoria at Celebration apartment complex, with 306 units near Orlando, Fla, to Versity Investments for $745 million, or $243,465/unit CGI+ had purchased the property, formerly known as Sola at...
Rentvcom Investors Capital Group has paid $2525 million, or $157,813/unit, for North Pointe, a 160-unit apartment property in Corvallis, Ore, which is about 32 miles south of Salem, Ore The Seattle investor purchased the property from the Korda...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Amera Corp has bought the Oakland Park Festival Centre, a 150,537-square-foot retail property in Oakland Park, Fla, for $234 million, or about $15544/sf SELA LLC was the seller...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rabsky Group has paid $112 million, or about $155,556/unit, for a 72-unit apartment property in Oakland Park, Fla JAC Management Co of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, sold the property, which sits on 235 acres at...