The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC has paid $131 million, or $46,787/room, for the Crowne Plaza Dayton, a 280-room hotel in Dayton, Ohio The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from Integrity Hotels Group...
CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies has sold the Astoria at Celebration apartment complex, with 306 units near Orlando, Fla, to Versity Investments for $745 million, or $243,465/unit CGI+ had purchased the property, formerly known as Sola at...
Rentvcom Investors Capital Group has paid $2525 million, or $157,813/unit, for North Pointe, a 160-unit apartment property in Corvallis, Ore, which is about 32 miles south of Salem, Ore The Seattle investor purchased the property from the Korda...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Hudson Capital Group and Amera Corp has bought the Oakland Park Festival Centre, a 150,537-square-foot retail property in Oakland Park, Fla, for $234 million, or about $15544/sf SELA LLC was the seller...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rabsky Group has paid $112 million, or about $155,556/unit, for a 72-unit apartment property in Oakland Park, Fla JAC Management Co of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, sold the property, which sits on 235 acres at...
St Louis Business Journal Monument Capital Management has paid $673 million, or $127,462/unit, for the 528-unit Haven on the Lake apartment complex in Maryland Heights, Mo The Coral Gables, Fla, investor purchased the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Priderock Capital Partners has paid $468 million, or $216,667/unit, for the 216-unit Hawthorne at the Peak apartment property in Asheville, NC The West Palm Beach, Fla, multifamily specialist bought the...
Denver Business Journal Willow Creek Partners has paid $295 million, or $213,768/unit, for the 138-unit Croft Apartments in Denver The Reston, Va, investment and management firm acquired the property from Summit Communities and DVO Real Estate,...