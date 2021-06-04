Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Knox Logistics VII, a 11 million square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif The property is being built on 73 acres at 19115 Harvill Ave,...
Commercial Observer Avery Hall Investments plans on building an apartment property with up to 200 units in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has proposed a 125-unit building, at 272 Fourth Ave, and it is also looking to acquire 50,000 square feet...
Crain’s New York Business DivcoWest has paid $1341 million, or about $60955/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot office and data-center building at 325 Hudson St in Manhattan The Los Angeles company bought the property from Jamestown LP, which...
Denver Business Journal First Stone Development has broken ground on Aura on Santa Fe, a 123-unit condominium project in Denver The property is being built on a one-acre site at 625 Santa Fe Drive, which is about two miles south of downtown Denver...
Dallas Business Journal CHRISTUS Health has broken ground on its new Dallas-area headquarters The health-care system is building the 15-story property on a 42-acre site at the northwest corner of North O’Connor and West Las Colinas boulevards...
Dallas Morning News Veritex Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for the development of a 956,020-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate is developing the industrial...
Dallas Morning News SupplyHouse Texas has signed a lease for 177,320 square feet of industrial space in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 15 miles northwest of Dallas The e-commerce company, which sells plumbing and heating, ventilation and...
The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their apartment eviction moratoriums through the end of September The moratoriums were slated to expire at the end of this month Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie and Freddie loans that are...