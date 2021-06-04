Log In or Subscribe to read more
APRA Capital has paid $5445 million, or $165,000/unit, for Sundown Village, a 330-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from HSL Properties in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...
Commercial Observer Avery Hall Investments plans on building an apartment property with up to 200 units in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has proposed a 125-unit building, at 272 Fourth Ave, and it is also looking to acquire 50,000 square feet...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that is under development in Rutherford, NJ Lincoln Equities Group, an East Rutherford, NJ, developer, expects to complete the industrial project early next year...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rimar Properties has sold the 100,423-square-foot Del Mar Office Park in Boca Raton, Fla, for $18 million, or about $17924/sf ASP/IP Del Mar LLC bought the two-building property, on an 82-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Feldman Equities has bought the Pinnacle Corporate Park, a 259,458-square-foot office property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $589 million, or about $22701/sf A venture of DRA Advisors and Banyan Street Capital sold the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Fountain Real Estate Capital has paid $12 million, or $7792/sf, for the 154,000-square-foot Saint Anthony Parkway warehouse in Minneapolis The Prior Lake, Minn, investment firm purchased the industrial property...
Dallas Business Journal BH Properties has bought Preston Shepard Place, a 361,780-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles investor bought the retail property, which sits on 31 acres at the northwest corner of...
Dallas Morning News A venture of FCP and S2 Capital has bought the 308-unit Oxford Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas JLL brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 5342 Bond St in the...
Keller Investment Properties has paid $115 million, or $378,289/unit, for the 304-unit Tuscan Highlands Apartments in Las Vegas The Centerville, Utah, multifamily specialist bought the property from a venture of Watt Cos of Santa Monica, Calif, and...