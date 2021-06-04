Log In or Subscribe to read more
APRA Capital has paid $5445 million, or $165,000/unit, for Sundown Village, a 330-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from HSL Properties in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...
Crain’s New York Business DivcoWest has paid $1341 million, or about $60955/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot office and data-center building at 325 Hudson St in Manhattan The Los Angeles company bought the property from Jamestown LP, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rimar Properties has sold the 100,423-square-foot Del Mar Office Park in Boca Raton, Fla, for $18 million, or about $17924/sf ASP/IP Del Mar LLC bought the two-building property, on an 82-acre site at...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Fountain Real Estate Capital has paid $12 million, or $7792/sf, for the 154,000-square-foot Saint Anthony Parkway warehouse in Minneapolis The Prior Lake, Minn, investment firm purchased the industrial property...
Dallas Business Journal BH Properties has bought Preston Shepard Place, a 361,780-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles investor bought the retail property, which sits on 31 acres at the northwest corner of...
Dallas Morning News A venture of FCP and S2 Capital has bought the 308-unit Oxford Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas JLL brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 5342 Bond St in the...
Keller Investment Properties has paid $115 million, or $378,289/unit, for the 304-unit Tuscan Highlands Apartments in Las Vegas The Centerville, Utah, multifamily specialist bought the property from a venture of Watt Cos of Santa Monica, Calif, and...
The San Diego investor, which has a portfolio of about 21,000 multifamily units, is aiming to make $15 billion of investments this year It's fast approaching that target as it has completed the purchase of $640 million of properties and is slated to...
A venture led by Snell Properties has paid $80 million, or $350,877/unit, for the 228-unit Arcos apartment property in Sarasota, Fla It bought the property from Framework Group of Tampa, Fla, which had developed it two years ago Walker & Dunlop...