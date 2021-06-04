Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal First Stone Development has broken ground on Aura on Santa Fe, a 123-unit condominium project in Denver The property is being built on a one-acre site at 625 Santa Fe Drive, which is about two miles south of downtown Denver...
Dallas Business Journal BH Properties has bought Preston Shepard Place, a 361,780-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles investor bought the retail property, which sits on 31 acres at the northwest corner of...
Dallas Morning News Veritex Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for the development of a 956,020-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate is developing the industrial...
Dallas Morning News A venture of FCP and S2 Capital has bought the 308-unit Oxford Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas JLL brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 5342 Bond St in the...
Dallas Morning News SupplyHouse Texas has signed a lease for 177,320 square feet of industrial space in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 15 miles northwest of Dallas The e-commerce company, which sells plumbing and heating, ventilation and...
The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Denver Business Journal Broe Real Estate Group is breaking ground this August on a 76,000-square-foot office building at 200 Clayton St in Denver The Denver investment and management company purchased the development site for the eight-story...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...
Baltimore Business Journal Merritt Properties is planning on constructing a 111,300-square-foot industrial park in Arbutus, Md, a Baltimore suburb The two-building project, at 1900 Sulphur Spring Road, will be named the Beltway Business Interchange...