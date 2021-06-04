Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal BH Properties has bought Preston Shepard Place, a 361,780-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Los Angeles investor bought the retail property, which sits on 31 acres at the northwest corner of...
Dallas Business Journal CHRISTUS Health has broken ground on its new Dallas-area headquarters The health-care system is building the 15-story property on a 42-acre site at the northwest corner of North O’Connor and West Las Colinas boulevards...
Dallas Morning News Veritex Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for the development of a 956,020-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate is developing the industrial...
Dallas Morning News A venture of FCP and S2 Capital has bought the 308-unit Oxford Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas JLL brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 5342 Bond St in the...
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their apartment eviction moratoriums through the end of September The moratoriums were slated to expire at the end of this month Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie and Freddie loans that are...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...
Real Estate NJ World Distribution Services, a logistics company, has signed a lease to fully occupy a 480,844-square-foot industrial building in Linden, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The building, at 500 Linden Logistics Way, is part of...
San Antonio Business Journal A joint venture of Old Three Hundred Capital and Pearlmark Real Estate has bought a pair of apartment properties with a total of 560 units in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of UBS Realty has sold Village on the Parkway, a 381,000-square-foot retail complex in Addison, Texas The Hartford, Conn, company sold the property to VOP Partners LLC of Plano, Texas JLL brokered the deal for...