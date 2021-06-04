Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal CHRISTUS Health has broken ground on its new Dallas-area headquarters The health-care system is building the 15-story property on a 42-acre site at the northwest corner of North O’Connor and West Las Colinas boulevards...
Dallas Morning News Veritex Bank has provided $30 million of construction financing for the development of a 956,020-square-foot warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate is developing the industrial...
Dallas Morning News A venture of FCP and S2 Capital has bought the 308-unit Oxford Park Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas JLL brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 5342 Bond St in the...
Dallas Morning News SupplyHouse Texas has signed a lease for 177,320 square feet of industrial space in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 15 miles northwest of Dallas The e-commerce company, which sells plumbing and heating, ventilation and...
Keller Investment Properties has paid $115 million, or $378,289/unit, for the 304-unit Tuscan Highlands Apartments in Las Vegas The Centerville, Utah, multifamily specialist bought the property from a venture of Watt Cos of Santa Monica, Calif, and...
The San Diego investor, which has a portfolio of about 21,000 multifamily units, is aiming to make $15 billion of investments this year It's fast approaching that target as it has completed the purchase of $640 million of properties and is slated to...
A venture led by Snell Properties has paid $80 million, or $350,877/unit, for the 228-unit Arcos apartment property in Sarasota, Fla It bought the property from Framework Group of Tampa, Fla, which had developed it two years ago Walker & Dunlop...
The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC has paid $131 million, or $46,787/room, for the Crowne Plaza Dayton, a 280-room hotel in Dayton, Ohio The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from Integrity Hotels Group...