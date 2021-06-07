Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture of Slate Property Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership plans on constructing a 215-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The 14-story building, at 326 Rockaway Ave, will include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor...
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
Goldman Sachs has provided $60 million of construction financing for the redevelopment of the former Hinchliffe Stadium baseball field in Paterson, NJ, into a mixed-use complex A venture of BAW Development and RPM Development Group is project Plans...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Knox Logistics VII, a 11 million square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif The property is being built on 73 acres at 19115 Harvill Ave,...
Commercial Observer Avery Hall Investments plans on building an apartment property with up to 200 units in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has proposed a 125-unit building, at 272 Fourth Ave, and it is also looking to acquire 50,000 square feet...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that is under development in Rutherford, NJ Lincoln Equities Group, an East Rutherford, NJ, developer, expects to complete the industrial project early next year...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Fountain Real Estate Capital has paid $12 million, or $7792/sf, for the 154,000-square-foot Saint Anthony Parkway warehouse in Minneapolis The Prior Lake, Minn, investment firm purchased the industrial property...
Denver Business Journal First Stone Development has broken ground on Aura on Santa Fe, a 123-unit condominium project in Denver The property is being built on a one-acre site at 625 Santa Fe Drive, which is about two miles south of downtown Denver...
Dallas Business Journal CHRISTUS Health has broken ground on its new Dallas-area headquarters The health-care system is building the 15-story property on a 42-acre site at the northwest corner of North O’Connor and West Las Colinas boulevards...