Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Dallas Business Journal Network Wireless Solutions has signed a lease for 129,611 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The Durham, NC, company, which sells custom hybrid and fiber optic cables to broadband providers, is taking its...
Dallas Business Journal DRA Advisors has bought a seven-building office complex totaling 374,085 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The New York investor bought the property from Accesso of Hallandale Beach, Fla, for an undisclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $486 million, or $126,563/unit, for the 384-unit Heron Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Oro Capital...
Passco Cos has paid $98 million, or $284,060/unit, for the 345-unit Watermark at Chesterfield Village apartment property in the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Mo The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, among the most-active players in the...
Denver Business Journal Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $134 million, or $316,037/unit, for Parq at Iliff Station, a 424-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer, SteelWave...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $483 million, or $251,563/unit, for Sapphire at Centerpointe, a recently constructed apartment property with 192 units in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Midlothian, Va Capital Square, a Glen...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Bay Area Industrial Corp has paid $338 million, or $1,456/sf, for the 23,215-square-foot office building at 445 Sherman Ave in Palo Alto, Calif The local company, which was represented by CBRE, purchased the property...
Centerspace has agreed to pay $3238 million, or $120,104/unit, for 17 apartment properties with a combined 2,696 units in Minnesota The Minot, ND, multifamily REIT, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, is acquiring the portfolio from KMS...