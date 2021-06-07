Log In or Subscribe to read more
Passco Cos has paid $98 million, or $284,060/unit, for the 345-unit Watermark at Chesterfield Village apartment property in the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Mo The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, among the most-active players in the...
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
Denver Business Journal Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $134 million, or $316,037/unit, for Parq at Iliff Station, a 424-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer, SteelWave...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Bay Area Industrial Corp has paid $338 million, or $1,456/sf, for the 23,215-square-foot office building at 445 Sherman Ave in Palo Alto, Calif The local company, which was represented by CBRE, purchased the property...
Dwight Capital has provided $3438 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, for the 290-unit Blue Ridge Apartment Homes in Midland, Texas The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $292 million of financing for the construction of the 95-unit Babcock Apartments in Bozeman, Mon The loan, arranged by George Smith Partners of Los Angeles, will allow Roundhouse Development of Boise, Idaho, to...
Goldman Sachs has provided $60 million of construction financing for the redevelopment of the former Hinchliffe Stadium baseball field in Paterson, NJ, into a mixed-use complex A venture of BAW Development and RPM Development Group is project Plans...
Centerspace has agreed to pay $3238 million, or $120,104/unit, for 17 apartment properties with a combined 2,696 units in Minnesota The Minot, ND, multifamily REIT, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, is acquiring the portfolio from KMS...
APRA Capital has paid $5445 million, or $165,000/unit, for Sundown Village, a 330-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from HSL Properties in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...