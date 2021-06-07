Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $483 million, or $251,563/unit, for Sapphire at Centerpointe, a recently constructed apartment property with 192 units in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Midlothian, Va Capital Square, a Glen...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $292 million of financing for the construction of the 95-unit Babcock Apartments in Bozeman, Mon The loan, arranged by George Smith Partners of Los Angeles, will allow Roundhouse Development of Boise, Idaho, to...
Goldman Sachs has provided $60 million of construction financing for the redevelopment of the former Hinchliffe Stadium baseball field in Paterson, NJ, into a mixed-use complex A venture of BAW Development and RPM Development Group is project Plans...
LMC, the apartment-investment arm of Lennar Corp, has secured $83 million of financing against the Radiant, a 329-unit apartment property in Denver MetLife Investment Management provided the loan, which has a five-year term The Charlotte, NC,...
JLL Income Property Trust has lined up $49 million of mortgage financing from MetLife Investment Management for the Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center in Chandler, Ariz, for which it had paid $91 million earlier this year The fixed-rate loan was...
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their apartment eviction moratoriums through the end of September The moratoriums were slated to expire at the end of this month Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie and Freddie loans that are...
Greystone has provided $296 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 248-unit Watson apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The 10-year loan, funded through Freddie’s Optigo program, pays a floating-rate coupon It...
JFR Global Investments has lined up $685 million of mortgage financing from 3650 REIT for Patewood Corporate Center, a 448,505-square-foot office complex in Greenville, SC The fixed-rate loan, which has a seven-year term, was arranged by Walker...