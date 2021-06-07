Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olive Tree Management has paid $1399 million, or $127,413/unit, for the 1,098-unit Highland Village Townhomes in Lansdowne, Md, a Baltimore suburb The Lakewood, NJ, investor bought the property from The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mesa West Capital has raised $6022 million for its latest bridge-lending investment vehicle, Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund V LP The fund, which has a $1 billion equity-raising target, would be the...
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $483 million, or $251,563/unit, for Sapphire at Centerpointe, a recently constructed apartment property with 192 units in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Midlothian, Va Capital Square, a Glen...
Dwight Capital has provided $3438 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program, for the 290-unit Blue Ridge Apartment Homes in Midland, Texas The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $292 million of financing for the construction of the 95-unit Babcock Apartments in Bozeman, Mon The loan, arranged by George Smith Partners of Los Angeles, will allow Roundhouse Development of Boise, Idaho, to...
Goldman Sachs has provided $60 million of construction financing for the redevelopment of the former Hinchliffe Stadium baseball field in Paterson, NJ, into a mixed-use complex A venture of BAW Development and RPM Development Group is project Plans...
LMC, the apartment-investment arm of Lennar Corp, has secured $83 million of financing against the Radiant, a 329-unit apartment property in Denver MetLife Investment Management provided the loan, which has a five-year term The Charlotte, NC,...
JLL Income Property Trust has lined up $49 million of mortgage financing from MetLife Investment Management for the Southeast Phoenix Distribution Center in Chandler, Ariz, for which it had paid $91 million earlier this year The fixed-rate loan was...