The Real Deal A venture of Slate Property Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership plans on constructing a 215-unit affordable-housing project in Brooklyn, NY The 14-story building, at 326 Rockaway Ave, will include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor...
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
Commercial Observer Avery Hall Investments plans on building an apartment property with up to 200 units in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has proposed a 125-unit building, at 272 Fourth Ave, and it is also looking to acquire 50,000 square feet...
Crain’s New York Business DivcoWest has paid $1341 million, or about $60955/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot office and data-center building at 325 Hudson St in Manhattan The Los Angeles company bought the property from Jamestown LP, which...
The Real Deal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that is under development in Rutherford, NJ Lincoln Equities Group, an East Rutherford, NJ, developer, expects to complete the industrial project early next year...
Dallas Morning News SupplyHouse Texas has signed a lease for 177,320 square feet of industrial space in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 15 miles northwest of Dallas The e-commerce company, which sells plumbing and heating, ventilation and...
The Real Deal A venture of SYU Properties, Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital has paid $317 million for the development site at 70-35 113th St in Queens, NY It bought the site, in the borough’s Forest Hills neighborhood, from Auberge Grand...
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have extended their apartment eviction moratoriums through the end of September The moratoriums were slated to expire at the end of this month Owners of apartment properties financed with Fannie and Freddie loans that are...
The industrial property sector benefited greatly during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers increasingly went online to buy items that then were shipped from nearby warehouses and distribution centers That’s evidenced by the 47 percent...