Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mesa West Capital has raised $6022 million for its latest bridge-lending investment vehicle, Mesa West Real Estate Income Fund V LP The fund, which has a $1 billion equity-raising target, would be the...
Dallas Morning News Granite REIT is planning to build the Village Creek Distribution Center, with more than 600,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT is building the property on a 36-acre site near the...
Dallas Business Journal DRA Advisors has bought a seven-building office complex totaling 374,085 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The New York investor bought the property from Accesso of Hallandale Beach, Fla, for an undisclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $486 million, or $126,563/unit, for the 384-unit Heron Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The Salt Lake City investment manager bought the property from Oro Capital...
Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has secured $61 million of financing against its FalconView apartment property, with 288 units in Colorado Springs, Colo MetLife Investment Management provided the 10-year loan, which was arranged by JLL Capital...
Passco Cos has paid $98 million, or $284,060/unit, for the 345-unit Watermark at Chesterfield Village apartment property in the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Mo The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, among the most-active players in the...
Commercial Observer PCCP LLC has provided $115 million of construction financing for a 360,000-square-foot warehouse that’s under construction in Rutherford, NJ Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to...
Denver Business Journal Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $134 million, or $316,037/unit, for Parq at Iliff Station, a 424-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer, SteelWave...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $483 million, or $251,563/unit, for Sapphire at Centerpointe, a recently constructed apartment property with 192 units in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Midlothian, Va Capital Square, a Glen...