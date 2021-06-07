Log In or Subscribe to read more
Passco Cos has paid $98 million, or $284,060/unit, for the 345-unit Watermark at Chesterfield Village apartment property in the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Mo The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, among the most-active players in the...
Denver Business Journal Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $134 million, or $316,037/unit, for Parq at Iliff Station, a 424-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer, SteelWave...
An affiliate of Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $483 million, or $251,563/unit, for Sapphire at Centerpointe, a recently constructed apartment property with 192 units in the Richmond, Va, suburb of Midlothian, Va Capital Square, a Glen...
Centerspace has agreed to pay $3238 million, or $120,104/unit, for 17 apartment properties with a combined 2,696 units in Minnesota The Minot, ND, multifamily REIT, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, is acquiring the portfolio from KMS...
APRA Capital has paid $5445 million, or $165,000/unit, for Sundown Village, a 330-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from HSL Properties in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners has broken ground on Knox Logistics VII, a 11 million square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif The property is being built on 73 acres at 19115 Harvill Ave,...
Crain’s New York Business DivcoWest has paid $1341 million, or about $60955/sf, for the 220,000-square-foot office and data-center building at 325 Hudson St in Manhattan The Los Angeles company bought the property from Jamestown LP, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rimar Properties has sold the 100,423-square-foot Del Mar Office Park in Boca Raton, Fla, for $18 million, or about $17924/sf ASP/IP Del Mar LLC bought the two-building property, on an 82-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal Feldman Equities has bought the Pinnacle Corporate Park, a 259,458-square-foot office property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $589 million, or about $22701/sf A venture of DRA Advisors and Banyan Street Capital sold the...